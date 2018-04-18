Clever Book Marketing With Freebies: Printable Ideas

Book marketing: printable ideas you can use

Firstly, what’s a “printable”? Basically, a printable is a document, usually in PDF format, which is meant to be printed. Use your printables to advertise upcoming and new book releases, or books from your back catalogue.

You can offer printables as free incentives to sign up to your mailing list, or as a free download from a page on your website. You can also offer links to your printables in your books — readers visit your website, and may buy more of your books.

Most designers use Adobe Illustrator or InDesign to create printables. Don’t have these apps? You can hire designers on websites like Fiverr quite reasonably.

I’m sure you’re thinking that this is great, but what in the world can you offer as a printable? Here are some ideas.