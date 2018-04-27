Angela Booth

Fiction: 2 Tips For Flashbacks

What if you truly need flashbacks, and don’t want to cut them from your novel?

Feature them. Use a “now, and then” technique. Many novels are written this way. Your story begins in the present day. The next chapter begins “20 years ago.” Keep alternating time spans: present day, and the past.

Alternatively, use a different viewpoint character for your “then” chapters. In essence, you have parallel plots: the present, and the past.

Both plots keep their forward momentum. Done well, this technique builds suspense, and keeps readers reading.

via peneloperedmont.com

Struggling with flashbacks? I've had several questions about them this week.

Posted by on April 27, 2018

