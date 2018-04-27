Fiction: 2 Tips For Flashbacks

What if you truly need flashbacks, and don’t want to cut them from your novel?

Feature them. Use a “now, and then” technique. Many novels are written this way. Your story begins in the present day. The next chapter begins “20 years ago.” Keep alternating time spans: present day, and the past.

Alternatively, use a different viewpoint character for your “then” chapters. In essence, you have parallel plots: the present, and the past.

Both plots keep their forward momentum. Done well, this technique builds suspense, and keeps readers reading.