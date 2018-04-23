Angela Booth

Fiction Writing Success: Develop A Process, And Profit

Once you have a process, you’ll find yourself motivated to write, and you’ll be more confident about writing.

So, here’s my writing process; customize it to create your own.

The following is an excerpt from 124 Powerful Fiction Writing Tips: Win Readers And Fans, And Increase Your Sales Today; it’s just been released.

Fiction writing: my current novel-writing process

For my own projects, under various pen names, and for my ghostwriting clients, I always aim to write novels in series.

Readers like series fiction — if they enjoy a novel’s world, and characters, they’re happy when they know that they can dip into that world again. Indeed, some readers end up buying every book in a 21 book series, and looking for more.

Even if I get a sudden rush of blood to the head with a brilliant idea for a book — a mystery, let’s say, which I consider a standalone, at the back of my mind I’m wondering whether I can turn this novel into a series.

