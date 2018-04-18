Image Marketing: Image Copyrights — What You Need To Know

Image marketing: did you create the image? You (maybe) own the copyright

The only time you can use an image in any way you choose is if you created the image. On the other hand, if someone paid you to take an image, they own the copyright to the image.

You may have:

• Taken the photo… but if the photo contains recognizable people, you must obtain a photo release from them. You can do an online search for “photo release form” and you’ll find many examples;

• Drawn an illustration, which is all your own work, not a copy of someone else’s. (Nor is your illustration a drawing of anyone recognizable — celebrities “own” their own images. They’ve copyrighted themselves, if you like…)