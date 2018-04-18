Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« Your Writing Process: 3 Tips To Kickstart Your Writing NOW | Main | Clever Book Marketing With Freebies: Printable Ideas »

Image Marketing: Image Copyrights — What You Need To Know

Image marketing: did you create the image? You (maybe) own the copyright

The only time you can use an image in any way you choose is if you created the image. On the other hand, if someone paid you to take an image, they own the copyright to the image.

You may have:

• Taken the photo… but if the photo contains recognizable people, you must obtain a photo release from them. You can do an online search for “photo release form” and you’ll find many examples;

• Drawn an illustration, which is all your own work, not a copy of someone else’s. (Nor is your illustration a drawing of anyone recognizable — celebrities “own” their own images. They’ve copyrighted themselves, if you like…)

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on April 18, 2018 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Angela's Books
    If you need help with writing and marketing, Angela's books can help. Currently available as ebooks, watch for paperbacks coming soon.
  • Angela's Writing Classes
    Want to build your writing career, or start a writing business?

    Angela Booth offers online writing programs, writing classes, coaching and writing mentorships in: Web content creation, copywriting, blogging, self-publishing, and fiction.

    Discover Angela's Writing Classes today.

Archives

More...