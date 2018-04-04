Angela Booth

Self-Publishing: 2 Tips For Editing And Proofreading

Self-publishing: do you need an editor?

The short answer is yes. You do. No matter how experienced you are, you’re too close to your words. You’ve been working on your novel or nonfiction book for weeks, if not months, so there’s no way you can be objective.

That said, you need to do some self-editing to tidy up your book before you pay a professional editor.

It’s time to focus on the macro and micro editing which you must do yourself. Please don’t hand your editor a mess — give your editor a real chance to help, and that’s only possible if you handle the mess yourself, first.

Only after you’ve made your book as good as you can make it, should you hand it to an editor.

