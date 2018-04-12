Your Writing Process: 3 Tips To Kickstart Your Writing NOW

Let’s look at three tips which will help you to develop your own writing process for those times you want to kickstart your writing — NOW, no matter how many excuses you have.

1. Just start writing: write words and paragraphs

When you’re not in the mood to write, or you’re too tired to write or… anything at all (add your excuse here) — start anyway.

Start the project. Create your necessary computer files. For my novel, I created the Scrivener file, as well as a preliminary mind map.

Then I started writing. One word after another. I didn’t have any idea of what I’d write, but it turned out to be the main character’s journal. I wrote a few hundred words, and called it good.

I know that no matter how little I’ve done, I’ve conquered the inertia which usually strikes you whenever you begin a long project.