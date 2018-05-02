2 Vital (And Easy) Book Marketing Secrets You Can Use Today

From the meeting, here are our two “secret” book marketing tips. The second follows on from the first.

1. Choose one marketing option each month: be consistent

Book marketing can be hopelessly confusing when you’re starting out. What will work for you? Every author is different. Some in our group are traditionally published, others are unpublished, and several are indie authors. So, there’s no “one size fits all” when it comes to marketing.

Last year, as an experiment, we divided up various forms of marketing among the group. The forms included: press releases, presentations, direct mail, email marketing, blogging and other social media, and advertising.