4 Tips To Help You To Achieve Your Writing Goals In 2018

Writing goals: your writing speed

Writing takes what it takes. Words tend to flow like water in your first draft. So, on some days you’ll be able to write 2,000 words in an hour. It’s usual to write more slowly in later drafts. You might spend a productive two hours just to write 300 new words, after deleting 1500 words.

Remember, process, rather than speed.

1. Build good writing habits (go slowly, when changing any habit)

Set process goals (sometimes termed behavioral goals) because you have control over what you do, rather than the outcome:

We do what we do because it’s become automatic. Change of any kind is challenging. So, when you set a process goal, make it laughably EASY at first.

… let’s say that your goal is writing 1,000 words a day… set your goal at 50 words a day initially. You can write 50 words on your phone while you’re waiting for dinner to cook.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

