5 Productivity Tips: Avoid Distractions And Write More

Productivity: focus and write more

The biggest challenge? Distractions. No one in the group found concentration and focus easy. However, without focus, there’s little chance that we’ll write as much as we could.

Of course, some things are more distracting that others. It’s hard to turn off your phone; it’s a little easier to avoid Facebook. Various apps help you to avoid distractions, but goals work better, so that’s our first tip.

1. Set overall goals and daily goals for your project (Scrivener, and other writing apps help)

Scrivener makes it easy to set word count goals for a project, as well as for each writing session. Ulysses offers a similar feature; I know that other apps do too. Check the Help files of your favorite writing app.

When you know that you need to write a certain number of words in your session, you avoid Facebook and similar distractions until you’re done.

