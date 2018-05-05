5 Things No One Tells You About Writing A Novel

1. You can do it – you can write your novel, no matter how many people tell you that you can’t

When you’re writing a novel, and you tell people about it, you’re hoping for encouragement. Some people, bless them, will cheer you on. Others… will not.

Your family and friends will have opinions. If these opinions make you unhappy, keep telling yourself that everyone is entitled to their opinion. And those opinions are often wrong.

2. The story you write won’t match the story in your head

This is inevitable. No matter how much preparation and outlining you do, the story you write will be different from the story that you initially imagined.

Every day is a new day. You’ve learned something new from the writing you did yesterday. When the chapters pile up, you learn new skills, and your writing improves.

Sometimes it doesn’t improve – you think your writing is horrible. On some days you will hate your novel. That’s okay too. Stick it out until you break through the “I HATE this” barrier, because on the other side of your despair is elation.