Indie Author Advice: An Essential Ingredient For Your Novel

1. The ticking clock device: instant suspense

I love the ticking clock device because it’s so simple. You set it up, and away you go. You’ll find ticking clocks in many novels, because a countdown keeps readers reading. Your clock doesn’t need to be a countdown. You can time the aftermath of an event.

For example, let’s say you’re writing a thriller, and a child goes missing. Every minute counts — the longer a child remains missing the less chance there is that the child will be found alive.

Your main character is a detective. You could start your chapters: Missing Three Hours… Missing Five Hours, etc.