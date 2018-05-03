Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« 3 Fiction Writing Tips: Curiosity Creates Bestsellers | Main | New Author: 4 Tips To Help You To Write Your Novel »

Indie Author Advice: An Essential Ingredient For Your Novel

Try…

1. The ticking clock device: instant suspense

I love the ticking clock device because it’s so simple. You set it up, and away you go. You’ll find ticking clocks in many novels, because a countdown keeps readers reading. Your clock doesn’t need to be a countdown. You can time the aftermath of an event.

For example, let’s say you’re writing a thriller, and a child goes missing. Every minute counts — the longer a child remains missing the less chance there is that the child will be found alive.

Your main character is a detective. You could start your chapters: Missing Three Hours… Missing Five Hours, etc.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on May 03, 2018 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Angela's Books
    If you need help with writing and marketing, Angela's books can help. Currently available as ebooks, watch for paperbacks coming soon.
  • Angela's Writing Classes
    Want to build your writing career, or start a writing business?

    Angela Booth offers online writing programs, writing classes, coaching and writing mentorships in: Web content creation, copywriting, blogging, self-publishing, and fiction.

    Discover Angela's Writing Classes today.

Archives

More...