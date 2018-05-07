Indie author advice, and writing goals (around the blogs)

Here are some articles you may have missed this week.

Indie Author Advice: An Essential Ingredient For Your Novel

Last week an indie author asked an interesting question: “what one ingredient do bestselling novels have in common?”

After a quick mental check of the books I’ve been reading recently, and thinking about novels in general, I decided: suspense.

Suspense is essential, no matter the genre, because you want readers to keep turning the pages. When readers want to know what happens next, they keep reading.

New Author: 4 Tips To Help You To Write Your Novel

You’re a new author, and you want to write a novel — a good novel. Perhaps you’ve already started writing.

You’re excited, and nervous. So far you’ve managed to shout down all those voices in your head which tell you that writing a novel is hard, that you don’t know enough, that you don’t have time… and on, and on.

Take this to heart: baby steps:

4 Tips To Help You To Achieve Your Writing Goals In 2018

Have you achieved some of the writing goals you’ve set for 2018? It’s hard to believe, but we’re well into the second quarter of the year. Before you know it, it’ll be June 30. With luck, you’ve achieved some of your goals, or are in the process of achieving them.

I’ve just sent my fiction writing students some tips to kickstart their motivation; you might find the tips helpful too.

Firstly however, let’s look at writing speed, because I’ve received several questions about that.

