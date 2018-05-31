Paid Advertising For Writers: 3 Tips To Get Started Today

Paid advertising: is it essential?

Paying for advertising is the last things writers who are broke want to do. It’s also difficult for writers who have money to invest in promotion.

I’m sure you’re wondering: if paid advertising is such a challenge, why bother?

The big reason: you want to make a good living from your words, rather than eat noodles every day. Competition is hot no matter what kind of writing you do.

Competing on price doesn’t work; your competition comes from all over the globe, so someone is always willing to price their services or books lower than you are.