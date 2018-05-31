Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« 5 Productivity Tips: Avoid Distractions And Write More | Main

Paid Advertising For Writers: 3 Tips To Get Started Today

Paid advertising: is it essential?

Paying for advertising is the last things writers who are broke want to do. It’s also difficult for writers who have money to invest in promotion.

I’m sure you’re wondering: if paid advertising is such a challenge, why bother?

The big reason: you want to make a good living from your words, rather than eat noodles every day. Competition is hot no matter what kind of writing you do.

Competing on price doesn’t work; your competition comes from all over the globe, so someone is always willing to price their services or books lower than you are.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on May 31, 2018 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Angela's Books
    If you need help with writing and marketing, Angela's books can help. Currently available as ebooks, watch for paperbacks coming soon.
  • Angela's Writing Classes
    Want to build your writing career, or start a writing business?

    Angela Booth offers online writing programs, writing classes, coaching and writing mentorships in: Web content creation, copywriting, blogging, self-publishing, and fiction.

    Discover Angela's Writing Classes today.

Archives

More...