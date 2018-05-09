Angela Booth

Regency Romance: Developing Character Names

How do you develop names for your Regency romance characters?

I use a book by Sherrilyn Kenyon, The Writer’s Digest Character Naming Sourcebook, for inspiration. It includes names from many different languages. Mine is the 1994 hardcover edition, which I’ve used for years and can recommend. If you want to learn more about the book, it’s out in both paperback and Kindle formats, in a 2010 edition.

I don’t know if the 2010 edition is an updated version; I may buy the Kindle version to find out.

If you use Scrivener, Scrivener has its own name generator, which you’ll find in the menu under writing tools.

via peneloperedmont.com

One of the most important tasks of writing a novel is developing the characters' names. Try some of these name generators.

