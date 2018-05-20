Scrivener 3: Make Writing Books Easier

Why Scrivener?

One word: ease. Heaven knows that writing books is challenging. Not for the writing, but for the amount of organization that’s needed. When you’re writing a book, confusion equals procrastination, and procrastination leads to a hard drive full of uncompleted books.

By the time I started using Scrivener in 2005, I’d had many years of writing books and wrestling with MS Word. I switched to Macs from PCs, and instantly my life became easier, because I installed Scrivener on my new Mac right away. From memory, Scrivener was still in beta at that stage.

It’s zero exaggeration: I’d shed tears of happiness at times because of Scrivener — I wrote more, and more easily, thanks to the program.

Now let’s look at some tips.