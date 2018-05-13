Self-Publishing: How Hit A Bonanza If You Want To Quit

Firstly, let’s look at why you might want to get out of self-publishing.
Self-publishing: do you want to escape and get your life back?
Self-publishing can consume your life. There are never enough hours in the day, even if you’re a full-time writer.
You may consider escaping if:
- You’re writing more books each year and are enjoying it less;
- Your books aren’t selling, and you have no idea why;
- Your life has changed — you got a great job offer, and are back to working full-time;
- Your Return on Investment (ROI) is sinking, rather than growing;
- You can’t handle the stress at the moment; or
- One of a thousand other reasons.