Self-Publishing: How Hit A Bonanza If You Want To Quit

Firstly, let’s look at why you might want to get out of self-publishing.

Self-publishing: do you want to escape and get your life back?

Self-publishing can consume your life. There are never enough hours in the day, even if you’re a full-time writer.

You may consider escaping if:

  • You’re writing more books each year and are enjoying it less;
  • Your books aren’t selling, and you have no idea why;
  • Your life has changed — you got a great job offer, and are back to working full-time;
  • Your Return on Investment (ROI) is sinking, rather than growing;
  • You can’t handle the stress at the moment; or
  • One of a thousand other reasons.

