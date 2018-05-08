Self-Publishing: Writing Or Book Marketing?

I decided to send a survey to my current and past fiction writing students. What did they think? Overwhelmingly, they said that marketing is more important.

It makes sense. You can keep writing and writing, but if no one buys your books, you’re just spinning your wheels. If you want sales, you need to market.

A common book marketing question I receive is: what if you can’t afford advertising?

Self-publishing: advertising your books

Chances are, if you’re new to self-publishing, you’re broke, after spending money on a book cover, and on editing.

There are “free” solutions of course, like social media and blogging, but you need a little paid advertising to get some visibility.