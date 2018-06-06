Blogging For Book Marketing: 5 Quick Tips For Authors

Book marketing with a blog: your blog helps readers to discover your books

A blog isn’t a quick fix for an author’s book marketing woes. Blogs take time to build a readership.

However, blogs are great for book marketing because:

The more they see your name, the more readers remember your name;

Readers will spot previous books which you aren’t promoting actively on your website;

You can reward readers with bonus material to build a community.

Of course there are challenges when it comes to blogging.

Let’s look at some tips.