Blogging For Book Marketing: 5 Quick Tips For Authors

Book marketing with a blog: your blog helps readers to discover your books
A blog isn’t a quick fix for an author’s book marketing woes. Blogs take time to build a readership.
However, blogs are great for book marketing because:
- The more they see your name, the more readers remember your name;
- Readers will spot previous books which you aren’t promoting actively on your website;
- You can reward readers with bonus material to build a community.
Of course there are challenges when it comes to blogging.
Let’s look at some tips.