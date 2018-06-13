Angela Booth

Bullet Journal Fun: Get Organized And Enjoy Life More

One bullet journal or many?

Initially, I started with a single bullet journal:

I followed the BuJo system religiously for almost a year, trying to put my entire life into a bullet journal. It stopped working for me. I found it too distracting to have my day job, my personal stuff, and my novels, all in the same Leuchtturm A5 hardcover notebook. After racing through notebooks alarmingly quickly — when I got to two notebooks a month, I gave up. In the time I was copying Collections to new notebooks, I could have written a new chapter.

If you’re just starting out with the bullet journal system, I recommend using a single journal, until you realize that you need more.

via peneloperedmont.com

Posted by on June 13, 2018

