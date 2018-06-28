Freelance Writer? 4 Tips For Christmas Profits Now

July is almost upon us, and for a freelance writer, that means it’s time to gear up for a happy, productive, and profitable October to January.

Please start planning and writing today. I wrote for print magazines for many years, so when July rolls around, I know it’s time to send out holiday queries.

I’ve already sent messages to my regular clients, asking them to book their promotions. I’m also outlining three novels; two for on-going series, and one for a new series. What will you do to get ready for the happiest time of the year?