If You Want To Write A Novel But Can’t Get Started: 3 Tips

You CAN write a novel, even without an idea in your head

Oddly enough, “ideas” are a challenge for many authors. They either have too many ideas, and can’t pick one, or they “can’t think of an idea.”

My new author friend was in the latter group. “I can’t come up with a great idea,” she told me. “Every idea I come up with is stupid.”

Ideas are over-rated. It’s easy to come up with ideas. You can do it — challenge yourself to come up with ten ideas in ten minutes. You’ll do it, even if you loudly proclaim that you can’t think of an idea.

Here’s the thing. A novel requires more than an idea. It needs thousands of ideas. Start writing, and you’ll come up with dozens of ideas in a single session.