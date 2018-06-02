Angela Booth

Plan, Write, And Publish Serial Fiction In Four Weeks (New Writing Guide)

If you’ve heard that authors are successfully publishing their fiction as serials, and are curious about how it’s done, read on. Readers enjoy serial fiction today, as they’ve done for centuries.

Firstly, let’s consider why you might consider writing serial fiction.

Why write serial fiction?

Everyone’s busy today. A serial is by its nature, faster to write, and publish, than a novel.

It’s a quicker read too, and many readers appreciate this. While a reader may hesitate before committing hours to a novel, he can read an episode of your serial in minutes.

If you’re a new author, a serial serves to introduce you to readers. A reader may not be willing to commit to a novel by a new author, but be willing to read an episode of a serial.

