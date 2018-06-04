Plan, Write, And Publish Serial Fiction In Four Weeks (New)

We’ve just released Plan, Write, And Publish Serial Fiction In Four Weeks. It shows you how to plan and write serials quickly.

Writing serial fiction: is it for you?

We’ve discussed serials, and said that a serial isn’t a novel:

… if you’re writing a novel, and want to turn the novel into a serial, you’ll probably need to trash what you’ve written, and plan carefully, before you go on writing.

Equally, if you have a novel, and want to turn the novel into a serial, yes, it can be done. However, you’d need to plan carefully, and do a lot of new writing.

A serial isn’t a novel. Although a serial has an over-arching plot, a serial is not structured like a novel, because it’s episodic.

Serials are easy to write. In some ways, they’re much easier to write than novels. You can publish faster, for example. If you’re the kind of author who takes months to write a novel, writing a serial may help.