Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« Plan, Write, And Publish Serial Fiction In Four Weeks (New Writing Guide) | Main | Self-Publishing News: Amazon KDP Bonus Content Update »

Plan, Write, And Publish Serial Fiction In Four Weeks (New)

We’ve just released Plan, Write, And Publish Serial Fiction In Four Weeks. It shows you how to plan and write serials quickly.

Writing serial fiction: is it for you?

We’ve discussed serials, and said that a serial isn’t a novel:

… if you’re writing a novel, and want to turn the novel into a serial, you’ll probably need to trash what you’ve written, and plan carefully, before you go on writing.

Equally, if you have a novel, and want to turn the novel into a serial, yes, it can be done. However, you’d need to plan carefully, and do a lot of new writing.

A serial isn’t a novel. Although a serial has an over-arching plot, a serial is not structured like a novel, because it’s episodic.

Serials are easy to write. In some ways, they’re much easier to write than novels. You can publish faster, for example. If you’re the kind of author who takes months to write a novel, writing a serial may help.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on June 04, 2018 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Angela's Books
    If you need help with writing and marketing, Angela's books can help. Currently available as ebooks, watch for paperbacks coming soon.
  • Angela's Writing Classes
    Want to build your writing career, or start a writing business?

    Angela Booth offers online writing programs, writing classes, coaching and writing mentorships in: Web content creation, copywriting, blogging, self-publishing, and fiction.

    Discover Angela's Writing Classes today.

Archives

More...