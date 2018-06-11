Self-Publishing: 3 Tips For KDP Select “Freebie” Success

Self-publishing in 2018: cash and content

Here’s the conundrum.

“Free” doesn’t have the power to build self-publishing careers that it once did. However, when an ebook is enrolled in KDP Select (and therefore is free for Kindle Unlimited subscribers,) you can make some money.

Readers can sample your books, and authors with large catalogues can develop great incomes via KENPC. Of course, that money is limited if you’re a beginning author with a single book. So KDP Select “works” for both established and new authors.

Going wide — that is, hauling your ebooks out of Select and no longer giving Amazon exclusivity so that you can publish on more of the book retailers, has challenges too.