Self-Publishing: 5 Ways To Get More Readers And Sales

I’ve had several authors who are self-publishing asking how to get more sales. So, let’s look at this today.

Before we start, please consider that the self-publishing environment is constantly changing, so avoid magical thinking. There’s no magic bullet for “instant” sales.

If anything you’re offered sounds dubious, it may well be. Always do your due diligence. Google is your friend, as are author groups: ask questions before you sign up for anything.

Self-publishing: publish more, sell more

An important point. Over the past year, the self-publishing environment has become commercial. When self-published authors make millions, that was always going to happen.

Authors and publishers with deep pockets spend many thousands of dollars pushing their books. That doesn’t mean that you can’t sell more books, it simply means that the environment is noisier.