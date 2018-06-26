Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« Fiction Writing: 3 Ways To Find Novel-Worthy Ideas | Main

Selling Fiction: 3 Tips For Developing “Real” Characters

Want to write novels which sell? You can, when you remember that when you’re selling fiction, you’re selling emotional experiences.

Your readers live your characters’ emotional journeys. They need to care about your characters, and then your characters will sell your books.

Over the past month, I’ve been working with two authors whose books, judging by the blurbs, should sell hundreds of copies a week. They don’t, because the authors haven’t taken the time to make their characters seem real.

Making your characters seem real is vital, because your characters sell your books. Please notice that we said “seem” real; you’re tricking readers into using their imagination. When you ignite a reader’s imagination, he’ll believe that your characters are real, and will accompany them on their emotional journey.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on June 26, 2018 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Angela's Books
    If you need help with writing and marketing, Angela's books can help. Currently available as ebooks, watch for paperbacks coming soon.
  • Angela's Writing Classes
    Want to build your writing career, or start a writing business?

    Angela Booth offers online writing programs, writing classes, coaching and writing mentorships in: Web content creation, copywriting, blogging, self-publishing, and fiction.

    Discover Angela's Writing Classes today.

Archives

More...