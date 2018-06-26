Selling Fiction: 3 Tips For Developing “Real” Characters

Want to write novels which sell? You can, when you remember that when you’re selling fiction, you’re selling emotional experiences.

Your readers live your characters’ emotional journeys. They need to care about your characters, and then your characters will sell your books.

Over the past month, I’ve been working with two authors whose books, judging by the blurbs, should sell hundreds of copies a week. They don’t, because the authors haven’t taken the time to make their characters seem real.

Making your characters seem real is vital, because your characters sell your books. Please notice that we said “seem” real; you’re tricking readers into using their imagination. When you ignite a reader’s imagination, he’ll believe that your characters are real, and will accompany them on their emotional journey.