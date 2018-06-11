Angela Booth

Writing A Novel: 3 Tips To Find The Courage To Write

You’re writing a novel. Except you’re not… days pass, and you can’t even look at the words you’ve written. Why is writing a novel so hard?

While there are dozens of ways to finish a novel, there’s really only one way: start writing. Stop when you’re done. You might also consider doing it your way. You can write in any way you choose, as long as you finish.

Here’s what’s holding you back: fear, in some form. Your fear may reveal itself as an excuse (I’m too busy), or perhaps you’re terrified.

You’re wondering what you can do to gain a little courage.

via peneloperedmont.com

