Writing Kickstart: 4 Super-Simple Outlining Tricks

Writing made easier: create templates and boilerplate text for everything

I install Textexpander (Mac, Windows, IOS) on all my computers before I install anything else. Not only do I keep all my text shortcuts in Textexpander, I keep many of my templates there as well.

That means I can start any project, large or small, with a few keystroke abbreviations, including:

  • Blog posts;
  • Articles
  • Press releases;
  • Newsletters;
  • Advertisements;
  • Proposals, quotes, Terms of Service, invoices…

Using abbreviations saves me time every day.

Tip: create abbreviations for your primary characters’ names in fiction, as well as for place names. In nonfiction, create abbreviations for any text you use over and over.

Of course, once you’ve got your boilerplate on your screen, and have created your initial abbreviations, you need to outline your project.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on June 20, 2018

