Writing To Sell: 5 Tips To Increase Your Writing Income Today

Your goal must be to stand out from the crowd, so that you can make a great living from your writing. That means that you need to do what other writers fail to do, so that you stand out from the crowd and offer more.

Writing to sell: beware of commodity writing — get creative and innovative

Each and every week, I receive messages from writers who can’t get the well-paid writing jobs they want, so they’re under-employed. Other writers take low-priced gigs, and don’t know how to get out from the trap of tapping their fingers to the bone for a pittance.

While I surely don’t have all the answers, I do know this… You need to differentiate yourself from the writing-commodity crowd on the freelance marketplaces.