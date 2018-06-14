Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« Bullet Journal Fun: Get Organized And Enjoy Life More | Main | New Novelist: 4 Tips To Help You Avoid Fiction’s Common Pitfalls »

Writing To Sell: 5 Tips To Increase Your Writing Income Today

Your goal must be to stand out from the crowd, so that you can make a great living from your writing. That means that you need to do what other writers fail to do, so that you stand out from the crowd and offer more.

Writing to sell: beware of commodity writing — get creative and innovative

Each and every week, I receive messages from writers who can’t get the well-paid writing jobs they want, so they’re under-employed. Other writers take low-priced gigs, and don’t know how to get out from the trap of tapping their fingers to the bone for a pittance.

While I surely don’t have all the answers, I do know this… You need to differentiate yourself from the writing-commodity crowd on the freelance marketplaces.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on June 14, 2018 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Angela's Books
    If you need help with writing and marketing, Angela's books can help. Currently available as ebooks, watch for paperbacks coming soon.
  • Angela's Writing Classes
    Want to build your writing career, or start a writing business?

    Angela Booth offers online writing programs, writing classes, coaching and writing mentorships in: Web content creation, copywriting, blogging, self-publishing, and fiction.

    Discover Angela's Writing Classes today.

Archives

More...