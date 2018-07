A time management truth: you will NEVER have enough time

It’s true, sadly. Even full-time writers moan that they have “no time.” Your life will eat your writing time if you allow it.

You have a decision to make: how badly do you want to write? If writing is important to you, your writing comes first. Schedule your writing time, then rejig everything else to fit.

Let’s look at our time management tips for authors who are convinced that they have no time.