Blogging To Sell: 3 Ways To Make Your Blog Work For You

The old “blogging is dead” claim still makes the rounds at least once a year. However, savvy bloggers know that a blog is an amazing sales tool.

Recently I was speaking to a veteran blogger who gave up blogging for six months. “How did that work out for you?” I asked.

“It was sheer misery.” She told me that because she wasn’t creating blog content, she was spending more money on advertising. “A lot more, but it wasn’t just the money. I spent at least an hour a day working on my ads. When I started, I hired someone to do the advertising for me, but that didn’t work out so well. Then I hired someone else. That didn’t work out either.”

When she calculated amount she’d spent on advertising, as well as the cost of her time, she was ready to relaunch her blog.

