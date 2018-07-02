No Time To Blog? Try Mobile Blogging, From Your Phone

If you do your blogging on your phone, kudos to you. I don't post to any of my blogs from my phone, but I do write draft posts in Bear.

When I'm back in the office, I publish the posts from my work computer. If you're like me, and don't want to post to your blog from your phone, use Google Docs to store your draft posts.

Let's look at some useful blogging apps if you'd like to be able to blog solely from your mobile. This can be very useful if you have NO time to blog; you can blog while you're waiting for the kids.

Blogging apps for your iPhone/ iPad

Apps worth checking out:

WordPress mobile apps, for both iOS and Android. I tried the WordPress app years ago, but it looks much more powerful now. I must try it again.

BlogPad Pro: for both WordPress.com blogs, and self-hosted WordPress blogs. A major benefit -- you can manage multiple blogs from the app.

Blogging apps for your Android device

Using an Android device?

Blogger is for you if you have a Blogger blog.

Writer: I know several people who use this app and love it, so it's worth trying out.

Are you a professional blogger?

If you're a professional blogger, you want to make sales from your blog. As I said in this post, your readers will buy from you if you give them the chance.

Start by blogging regularly. The above apps will help. Happy blogging. :-)