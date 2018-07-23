Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« Writing Fiction: How To Develop Bestselling Plots | Main

Self-Publishing Secrets: Blurb (Book Description) Challenges

Self-publishing: fulfill the promises you made in your blurb (book description)

Writing your blurb first is important because you need to fulfill promises you made in the blurb. It’s much easier to edit your blurb than it is to edit your book.

Unfortunately whether you’re writing fiction or nonfiction, while you’re engrossed in your blurb you’ll often be inspired with the perfect addition, or plot point, or whatever. That’s cheering if you’ve yet to write the book. Not so cheering when your book’s done.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on July 23, 2018 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Angela's Books
    If you need help with writing and marketing, Angela's books can help. Currently available as ebooks, watch for paperbacks coming soon.
  • Angela's Writing Classes
    Want to build your writing career, or start a writing business?

    Angela Booth offers online writing programs, writing classes, coaching and writing mentorships in: Web content creation, copywriting, blogging, self-publishing, and fiction.

    Discover Angela's Writing Classes today.

Archives

More...