Self-Publishing Secrets: Blurb (Book Description) Challenges

Self-publishing: fulfill the promises you made in your blurb (book description)

Writing your blurb first is important because you need to fulfill promises you made in the blurb. It’s much easier to edit your blurb than it is to edit your book.

Unfortunately whether you’re writing fiction or nonfiction, while you’re engrossed in your blurb you’ll often be inspired with the perfect addition, or plot point, or whatever. That’s cheering if you’ve yet to write the book. Not so cheering when your book’s done.