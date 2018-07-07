Write Short Stories With Story Power (Promotion Ends Soon)

Short stories can kickstart your book sales

Last year, as an experiment, my Advanced Fiction class and I did a little experiment. We’d each write five short stories — 10,000 words and under — and sell them for $2.99.

Several authors quailed at this. I got many objections, and “yes, but” comments. When you’re fixated on price, and sell full-length novels at $2.99, it can be hard to envision buyers happily buying short stories at that price.

The brave souls who joined me in the experiment have been happily selling their $2.99 short stories for months.