Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« NEW: "Write Short Stories Like a Pro", free ebook | Main

Writing Fiction: 3 Tips To Finish Your Novel In 7 Days

One student had (I still can’t believe this) 22 partial novels. Amazing. By “partial” I mean he’d written more than a single scene or chapter. His partials all had more than four chapters; some of the novels were a few thousand words short of done.

Writing fiction becomes easier with practice

After you do something once (tie your shoelaces, create a budget, drive a car) repeating the action is easier — you know how to do it. Do something ten or 20 times, and the activity becomes easy for you. Do an activity 100 times: it’s become habitual.

This means that if you give up on a novel once, you’re more likely to do it again. Equally, complete a novel once or twice, and your creative self takes the “I’ll finish this” concept on board.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on July 12, 2018 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Angela's Books
    If you need help with writing and marketing, Angela's books can help. Currently available as ebooks, watch for paperbacks coming soon.
  • Angela's Writing Classes
    Want to build your writing career, or start a writing business?

    Angela Booth offers online writing programs, writing classes, coaching and writing mentorships in: Web content creation, copywriting, blogging, self-publishing, and fiction.

    Discover Angela's Writing Classes today.

Archives

More...