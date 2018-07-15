Writing Fiction For Profit: “Why Aren’t My Books Selling?”

Fiction authors’ primary challenge: ever-growing competition

Writing and selling novels has changed over the past few years. Not so long ago, a rapid publishing program could kickstart an author’s career, and from then on, his novels sold consistently.

Unfortunately, the Kindle Store keeps growing. Hundreds of thousands of authors upload new novels. Gaining visibility is a struggle.

What worked yesterday doesn’t work today. Genres come into fashion, and go out of fashion.

Let’s look at some of the challenges of selling your fiction today, as well as hints on how to overcome these challenges.