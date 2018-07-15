Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« 3 Time Management Tips: Writing When You Have No Time | Main | 5 Writing Exercises: Make Writing Fun, Easy, And Profitable »

Writing Fiction For Profit: “Why Aren’t My Books Selling?”

Fiction authors’ primary challenge: ever-growing competition

Writing and selling novels has changed over the past few years. Not so long ago, a rapid publishing program could kickstart an author’s career, and from then on, his novels sold consistently.

Unfortunately, the Kindle Store keeps growing. Hundreds of thousands of authors upload new novels. Gaining visibility is a struggle.

What worked yesterday doesn’t work today. Genres come into fashion, and go out of fashion.

Let’s look at some of the challenges of selling your fiction today, as well as hints on how to overcome these challenges.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on July 15, 2018 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Angela's Books
    If you need help with writing and marketing, Angela's books can help. Currently available as ebooks, watch for paperbacks coming soon.
  • Angela's Writing Classes
    Want to build your writing career, or start a writing business?

    Angela Booth offers online writing programs, writing classes, coaching and writing mentorships in: Web content creation, copywriting, blogging, self-publishing, and fiction.

    Discover Angela's Writing Classes today.

Archives

More...