Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« Fiction Writing Basics: How To Make Sense Of Chapters | Main | Self-Publishing Secrets: Blurb (Book Description) Challenges »

Writing Fiction: How To Develop Bestselling Plots

Writing fiction bestsellers: luck is part of the equation

Luck is involved, because:

  • Readers want what they want, and their wants can change rapidly. Witness the “50 Shades” phenomenon. No one saw that coming;
  • Timing plays a part too. Let’s say that your agent offered a novel to a traditional publishing house a few years ago. The consensus was: “not for us.” You thought the novel was a stinker… But three years later, that particular genre is hot, and you watch ten novels, similar to your so-called stinker, climb up Amazon’s rankings… Ouch. (This is a reason to self-publish. No one knows anything, least of all editors at major houses);
  • And so on and so forth… Luck is real. Excellent, but unlucky, novels get little or no recognition.

We have zero control of what sells, and what doesn’t, but we can control our writing. So, let’s focus on what makes a bestselling plot.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on July 21, 2018 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Angela's Books
    If you need help with writing and marketing, Angela's books can help. Currently available as ebooks, watch for paperbacks coming soon.
  • Angela's Writing Classes
    Want to build your writing career, or start a writing business?

    Angela Booth offers online writing programs, writing classes, coaching and writing mentorships in: Web content creation, copywriting, blogging, self-publishing, and fiction.

    Discover Angela's Writing Classes today.

Archives

More...