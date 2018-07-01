Writing Success: Keep Moving Forward, No Matter What

Want writing success? Please keep moving forward. Over the past year, I’ve been working with a group of writers. They were all stuck, in one way or another.

Let’s look at the experiences of three of them.

One writer (let’s call her “A”) is a teacher, now retired. She always meant to write a novel “when she had more time.” Well of course, her retirement meant that she had lots of time, but she couldn’t get started on her novel.

Another writer we’ll call “B” always has a full order book. Her clients love her. However, even though she writes full-time, she could barely pay her bills. Her bills were growing.

“C” is a ghostwriter, writing for an Internet marketer who’s making a killing on Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP.) She wrote three short ebooks a week for this marketer. Her health was breaking down; she couldn’t keep up the pace.