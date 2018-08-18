Self-Publishing: Use DDT To Sell More Books

Self-publishing sales: what works?

Over the past eight months I’ve been working with a group of self-publishing authors who are seeing increased sales.

Why? What worked for them? I sent out a survey last week, and here’s what we found.

Every author who was seeing more sales used a mix of strategies. They tried a strategy for at least a month, even if they were sure that it wouldn’t work for them — they kept acting.

They realized that it was unlikely that they would see results for their efforts immediately — they might not see results for months.