3 Fiction Writing Research Tips: Get Organized

Fiction writing research tips to help an author’s productivity
The web means that all the information any author might need is close at hand. Unfortunately, the wealth of information can lead to complacency. Not only that, finding trustworthy sources is as difficult as it has always been.
Once you’ve collected your information, there are more challenges:
- Collating what you’ve gathered;
- Cross-referencing the materials;
- Citing your sources (for authors who include bibliographies);
- Organization: finding what you need, when you need it.
Great tips.