3 Fiction Writing Tips: Editing For Story Flow

Fiction writing and editing: when should you edit?

You’ll do some minor editing while you’re writing. Major editing happens once you’ve completed your first draft.

Minor editing: let’s say that you’ve decided to call your main character Jasper, rather than Todd. You do a search and replace, and it’s done.

More minor editing: perhaps you’ve decided that Jasper needs to be a keen fisherman, because: plot. So you add a few sentences here and there in your first few chapters setting up Jasper’s love of deep sea fishing.

It’s also minor editing when a paragraph sounds weird the way you’ve written it; so you move sentences around.

As we’ve said however, you’ll leave major editing — deleting and adding scenes — until you’ve completed your first draft. At this stage, your novel’s done, you’re just making it better.

