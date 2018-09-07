Characters: 3 Tips To Help You To Create Great Story People

When you know enough about your characters, you won’t be derailed with disasters like a “soggy middle” for example.

This doesn’t mean that you must outline extensively before you start writing. Try this. Look on your first draft as a preliminary draft, rather than a complete version of your novel. In your first draft, you’re discovering the story, and your characters.

Circle back while you’re writing your first draft. For example, let’s say that you need one of your characters to do something complicated — something that most people can’t do. Go back and foreshadow it, so that the character’s actions are believable.