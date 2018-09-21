Freelance Writing: The Big Secret Of Success

How’s your freelance writing career treating you?

Sadly, too many freelancers spend too many years in the freelance wilderness. They write for poverty-level fees, and there’s no need for it.

The ability to communicate to people on many different topics is a master-skill. Yes, it takes time to develop, but you’ll improve your skills with every word you write.

Why do so many freelance writers settle for poverty-level writing fees?

Primarily because they:

Lack confidence;

Are unaware of the unlimited gigs available, once they have skills;

Listen to friends and loved ones who gaslight them (with the best intentions, of course, they don’t want you to be “disappointed”);

Lack experience.

My small aim for all these years — almost two decades — has been to help freelance writers to build their confidence and skills.

Although the world has changed since our first ezine, Creative Small Biz, was published in 2003, the fundamentals of getting freelance gigs haven’t changed much at all.

To help you to master the fundamentals, and to thrive in today’s writing world, we’ve just published Power Pitches For Freelance Writers — Develop Easy And Fast Pitches To Win Gigs And Contracts Today.