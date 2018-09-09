Our 15-Minute Book Marketing Program Is Now An Ebook

Book marketing made simple: you need a process

Here’s an excerpt from Day 1.

We’ve got 15 minutes each day for your marketing activities, so let’s make the most of those minutes.

Do you already have a website and blog? If you do, that’s wonderful. By all means keep using what you have.

However, I’d also like you to create a Facebook page for your books.

Facebook has a big audience, and offers good advertising opportunities, so let’s get your books established there.

Firstly, we’ll set up the mailing list for your readers.