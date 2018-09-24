Writing Fiction: 3 Tricks To Make Readers Love Your Next Novel

When you’re writing fiction, write the book you want to read

Writing teachers are fond of saying to new authors: write the book you want to read. That’s excellent advice, because if you enjoy writing, that comes across in your words. If you hate what you’re writing, that comes across too.

So, start by having fun, then use these tricks.

1. Forget “good writing”: focus on entertainment

It’s common for new authors to want to “write well,” which leads to disasters like trying to find 100 synonyms for “said” or “very.” Please believe that if you focus on entertaining readers, you will write well automatically.

Readers read fiction for entertainment, and it’s your job to make sure that when they’re reading your novels, they’re enjoying themselves.