1. Your words are better than you think they are

Generally speaking, your feelings while you’re writing aren’t a guide to the quality. You’re not a good judge of your words, and they’re often better than you think.

Similarly…

2. Trust yourself while you’re writing

When you sit down to write, you trust that the words will be there. Writing is a creative process: it’s imaginative.

Unfortunately, you can’t harness your imagination — all you can do is trust it. Go where your imagination takes you.