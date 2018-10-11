Get Creative With Book Marketing: 5 Ways

Book marketing: paid, or free, which is best for you?

Use both, if you can, but when you’re marketing a new book, begin with free and low-cost options.

Two reasons I suggest you begin with free options:

Ideally, if you’re a new author without an audience, you’ll start getting the word out before you complete your book (see below.) This means that you have nothing to sell yet, so it’s pointless to use paid advertising. Free promotions are a way of doing market research: you’re gathering information about the market. Once you launch your book, this information will be invaluable.

Now let’s look at how you can get creative.