Indie Author: 3 Tips To Write More, And Publish More

Recently I’ve had several questions about how to write two or more novels concurrently. Busy authors are always working on several projects at the same time, so let’s look at some tips to make this process less stressful.

Indie author: be aware of stress, and stretching yourself too thin

Details, details… The biggest challenge in writing several novels concurrently is keeping track of the details of each book.

Journaling helps. I’ve always been a keen journal writer, so as soon as I begin a new novel, I create a new bullet journal for it. I keep mind maps, character notes, plot details, as well as the novel’s daily tasks, in that novel’s bullet journal.

Now let’s look at some tips.