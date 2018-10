If you’re a new author, KU helps you to build an audience

For new authors KU offers benefits, with little downside.

With millions of books in the Kindle Store, and many thousands of new books uploaded each month, a new author gets swamped in the tsunami of content. When your first book is in KU, it’s free to subscribers, so you get readers.

For authors who already have a publishing catalogue, the picture’s much less clear.