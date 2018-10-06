Angela Booth

Plotting Fiction: 3 Tips For Courageous Pantsers

Plotting fiction: plot, or not?

Our recently-concluded fiction writing class was largely made up of pantsers. Many of these natural pantsers believed that they were “failed plotters”, because they thought that the “correct” way to write fiction was to plot extensively.

That’s not so. Many bestselling authors are pantsers.

Tip: whether you’re naturally a pantser or a plotter doesn’t matter. All that matters is that you write novels — the end result is what’s important.

Pantsing fiction takes courage, and trust in your creative self

One author in our class — a natural pantser — pantsed three novels, which sold well. She decided to focus on craft, and learn to plot. It was a disaster. She turned out two wonderful outlines, and couldn’t finish either novel.

